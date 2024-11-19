i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.0 million-$263.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.1 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIIV. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.14.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,728. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $816.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.44 and a beta of 1.53.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

