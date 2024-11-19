Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $149.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.05.

NYSE:APO traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.78. 728,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,800. The firm has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.09. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $86.21 and a 52-week high of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,972,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 66.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,401,000 after purchasing an additional 499,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 74.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 955,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,836,000 after purchasing an additional 408,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

