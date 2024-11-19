Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 732,500 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 687,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 661,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. 172,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,560. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35.

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

