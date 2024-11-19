Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSH.UN. Desjardins upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.08.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$10.64 and a 1-year high of C$16.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -94.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vlad Volodarski sold 31,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.77, for a total transaction of C$502,627.81. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

