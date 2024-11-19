TD Securities Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$7.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

TSE:AX.UN opened at C$7.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.00. The stock has a market cap of C$815.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.51 and a 1-year high of C$8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62.

In other news, Director Salim Manji purchased 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,565.00. Also, Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.15 per share, with a total value of C$52,390.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,600 shares of company stock worth $139,705. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

