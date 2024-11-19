TD Securities Boosts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$7.50

Nov 19th, 2024

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UNFree Report) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

TSE:AX.UN opened at C$7.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.00. The stock has a market cap of C$815.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1-year low of C$5.51 and a 1-year high of C$8.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62.

Insider Activity at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other news, Director Salim Manji purchased 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,565.00. Also, Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.15 per share, with a total value of C$52,390.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,600 shares of company stock worth $139,705. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis’s vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

