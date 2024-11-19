Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Bison Capital Partners Vi, L.P Acquires 50,000 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Bison Capital Partners Vi, L.P acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,258. This represents a 18.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $132.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,223,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,110,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 267,927 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,040,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 99,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 64,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

