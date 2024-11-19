Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $688,240.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $688,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,840,797.92. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Exponent Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.14. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent

Institutional Trading of Exponent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $25,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,047 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,640,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,414,000 after purchasing an additional 284,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,050,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,261,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

(Get Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.