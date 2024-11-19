MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Ci Capital from C$15.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins raised MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cormark upped their price objective on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MDA Space currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.17.

Shares of MDA opened at C$25.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.02. MDA Space has a 1-year low of C$10.65 and a 1-year high of C$27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total value of C$347,017.50. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,920 shares of company stock worth $3,281,370. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

