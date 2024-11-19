Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell Sells 1,280 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.26, for a total transaction of $481,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,663,684.96. The trade was a 1.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 7,824 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $1,289,864.64.

On Monday, September 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 9,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $1,671,577.44.

On Thursday, September 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 809 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $145,789.89.

On Monday, September 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $297,630.00.

On Thursday, September 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $1,044,783.66.

On Friday, September 13th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total transaction of $749,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $1,103,760.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total value of $852,941.76.

SEZL stock opened at $399.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Sezzle Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $454.16. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 8.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.46 and a 200-day moving average of $133.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the first quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sezzle by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEZL shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

