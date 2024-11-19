Counterweight Ventures LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $586.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $452.58 and a 52-week high of $603.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $579.39 and a 200-day moving average of $556.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

