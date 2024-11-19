Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues Earnings Results

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.440-5.500 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $5.44-5.50 EPS.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

