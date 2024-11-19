iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,130,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $691,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 49,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.1% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $228.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.91 and a fifty-two week high of $242.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

