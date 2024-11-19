Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $116.00

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on POST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Shares of Post stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.73. The company had a trading volume of 138,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,991. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.64. Post has a 1-year low of $83.73 and a 1-year high of $118.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Post by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,052,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Post by 21.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,663,000 after buying an additional 244,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Post by 51.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after acquiring an additional 419,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after acquiring an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

