Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,797 shares of company stock valued at $57,616,781 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $338.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $358.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

