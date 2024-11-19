Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,109 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $939,000. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 434,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,105 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,025,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,728,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 179,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

