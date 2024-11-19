MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 192,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 27,130.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after buying an additional 82,509 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 40.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.48 and a beta of 1.61. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

