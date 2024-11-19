LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.24 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.20). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 17.30 ($0.22), with a volume of 27,500 shares trading hands.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £13.97 million, a P/E ratio of -192.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.17.

About LMS Capital

(Get Free Report)

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.