Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Short Interest Update

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Adecoagro in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecoagro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at $4,174,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 546,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 108.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

