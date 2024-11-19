Royce & Associates LP Sells 70,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 711,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 45,451 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 87,410 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,897.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,255.92. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $96,368.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,560. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,202 shares of company stock worth $168,400 over the last three months. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BWMN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.51 million, a P/E ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.12. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55.

Bowman Consulting Group Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

