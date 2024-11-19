Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 99.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in UGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NYSE UGI opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

