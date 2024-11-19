Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 859.16 ($10.89) and traded as low as GBX 792.40 ($10.04). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 801.60 ($10.16), with a volume of 4,034,193 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on AUTO. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 ($11.15) to GBX 830 ($10.52) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Auto Trader Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.
Auto Trader Group Stock Performance
Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,571.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jamie Warner sold 54,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 824 ($10.44), for a total transaction of £448,972.88 ($569,112.54). 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
