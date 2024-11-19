Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Holdings Cut by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,979 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

Shares of HAL opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

