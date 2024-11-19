Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,464 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

