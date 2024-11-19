Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 290.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Everest Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 30.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Everest Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 476,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG opened at $373.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.70. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.52%.

In other news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,330. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total transaction of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.45.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

