Stephens Lowers PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Price Target to $31.00

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $48.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PACS. UBS Group started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PACS Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PACS Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PACS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Shares of PACS opened at $16.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71. PACS Group has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PACS Group by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in PACS Group by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PACS Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in PACS Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

