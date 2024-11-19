Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $544,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,959,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $200.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $162.43 and a 1 year high of $203.67. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.82.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.