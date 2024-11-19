Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.47 and traded as low as C$5.68. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$5.68, with a volume of 970 shares.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68. The firm has a market cap of C$155.40 million, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

