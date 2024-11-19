Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Christian Easterday Purchases 36,000 Shares

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH – Get Free Report) insider Christian Easterday bought 36,000 shares of Hot Chili stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,096.00 ($19,542.86).

Hot Chili Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 11.20.

Hot Chili Company Profile

Hot Chili Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum, as well as silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Cortadera Copper-Gold Project located along the Chilean coastal range, Chile. The company also holds option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Cometa project in Chile.

