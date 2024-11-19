Lear (NYSE:LEA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.42 and last traded at $93.76, with a volume of 32839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Lear’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 70.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Lear by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lear by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

