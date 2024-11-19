Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $2.33 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 1.4 %

PYPL opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

