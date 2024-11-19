iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Stock Performance

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a fifty-two week low of C$14.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.07.

