B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 74,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CVX opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $288.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.