Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,024,000 after purchasing an additional 51,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,785,000 after purchasing an additional 402,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

