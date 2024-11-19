PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.16 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,164,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.73. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

