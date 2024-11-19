Caprock Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 3,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $531.64 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.50 and a twelve month high of $544.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,178 shares of company stock worth $45,897,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

