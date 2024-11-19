Insider Selling: Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Insider Sells 49,383 Shares of Stock

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Free Report) insider Robert Kelly sold 49,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.70 ($3.70), for a total transaction of A$281,532.48 ($182,813.30).

Steadfast Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Steadfast Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Steadfast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

About Steadfast Group

Steadfast Group Limited provides general insurance brokerage services Australasia, Asia, and Europe. It also offers insurance underwriting services and related services. The company provides various business insurance products, such as aviation, business pack and interruption, contract works, corporate travel, cyber, events, farm, marine, management and product liability, professional indemnity, public liability, trade credit, and workers' compensation insurance.

