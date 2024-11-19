LMR Partners LLP Makes New $6.87 Million Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 8.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the third quarter valued at about $40,573,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,941,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.33.

NYSE:SAP opened at $231.30 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $148.38 and a 12 month high of $243.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.02. The stock has a market cap of $284.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

