First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.07% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF stock opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $57.26 and a 52 week high of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7571 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

