BIP Wealth LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.