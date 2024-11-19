First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) is Prospera Financial Services Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,653 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $49,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0199 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

