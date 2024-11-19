Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 90,800 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 659,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 33.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

