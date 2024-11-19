Analysts Set D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Target Price at $185.87

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.87.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $161.45 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $125.28 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,351,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

