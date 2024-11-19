Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4,025.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 60.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. This represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.10. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

