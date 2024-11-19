Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and traded as low as $20.83. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 50,635 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 1,096.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after buying an additional 342,097 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,306,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 84,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

