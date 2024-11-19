Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:LDP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and traded as low as $20.83. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 50,635 shares trading hands.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.