Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,217 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FNF opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

