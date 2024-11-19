StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %
NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.84%.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
