StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetSol Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of NetSol Technologies worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

