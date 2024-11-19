Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Target Price at $259.00

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total value of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $3,434,439. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,013,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $281.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.15. The company has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $200.94 and a fifty-two week high of $289.04.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

