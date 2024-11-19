Short Interest in BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) Drops By 8.5%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 399,700 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 436,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

FUFU traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. 44,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,194. BitFuFu has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BitFuFu had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BitFuFu will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUFU. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BitFuFu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BitFuFu by 14.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

