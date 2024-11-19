Short Interest in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Decreases By 8.0%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 114,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,233. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $27.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 629.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

