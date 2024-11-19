New Millennium Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the quarter. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 56,640.2% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,340,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,079,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,540 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,161,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,938,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $604.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $454.77 and a fifty-two week high of $626.45. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.35 and a 200 day moving average of $571.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

